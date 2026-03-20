Ehrlich Financial Group Trims Stake in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Ehrlich Financial Group lessened its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,512 shares during the quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Key iShares Silver Trust News

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

About iShares Silver Trust

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $65.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $109.83.

(Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.