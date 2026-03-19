Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Trading 12.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) were up 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 288.50 and last traded at GBX 284.77. Approximately 29,389,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 520% from the average daily volume of 4,741,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253.50.

Key Headlines Impacting Ithaca Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Ithaca Energy this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Ithaca said adjusted 2025 profit topped estimates and it raised its payout outlook, signalling management confidence in near-term cash returns which supports the share move higher. Article Title

Ithaca said adjusted 2025 profit topped estimates and it raised its payout outlook, signalling management confidence in near-term cash returns which supports the share move higher. Positive Sentiment: The company reported a jump in cash flow and said it will boost shareholder returns — a direct positive for income-focused investors and a likely driver of buying interest. Article Title

The company reported a jump in cash flow and said it will boost shareholder returns — a direct positive for income-focused investors and a likely driver of buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Ithaca says greater policy clarity moves the Cambo oil-and-gas project closer to approval, supporting medium?term production optionality and upside to valuation if the field proceeds. Article Title

Ithaca says greater policy clarity moves the Cambo oil-and-gas project closer to approval, supporting medium?term production optionality and upside to valuation if the field proceeds. Neutral Sentiment: Ithaca recorded higher production in 2025 but still posted a statutory loss once the UK windfall-tax charges are included — operating performance is solid but headline accounting is distorted by one-off tax items. Article Title

Ithaca recorded higher production in 2025 but still posted a statutory loss once the UK windfall-tax charges are included — operating performance is solid but headline accounting is distorted by one-off tax items. Neutral Sentiment: Broader North Sea activity notes (other operators preparing to exploit large fields and independents targeting FIDs) provide a constructive sector backdrop that could help Ithaca over time, but these are not immediate catalysts. Article Title

Broader North Sea activity notes (other operators preparing to exploit large fields and independents targeting FIDs) provide a constructive sector backdrop that could help Ithaca over time, but these are not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Ithaca swung to a full-year statutory loss after large UK windfall-tax charges, a tax-driven hit that prompted earlier selling and raises questions on the scale/timing of future UK levies. Article Title

Ithaca swung to a full-year statutory loss after large UK windfall-tax charges, a tax-driven hit that prompted earlier selling and raises questions on the scale/timing of future UK levies. Negative Sentiment: Management warned the tax changes could prompt an “investment hiatus,” signalling potential delays or scaling back of capex plans if tax policy persists — a material negative for growth expectations. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ithaca Energy from GBX 220 to GBX 210 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 205.

Ithaca Energy Trading Up 12.3%

The company has a market cap of £4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 200.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 194.25.

About Ithaca Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

Today, Ithaca Energy is one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf (the “UKCS”), with stakes in six of the ten largest fields in the UKCS and two of UKCS’s largest pre-development fields.

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