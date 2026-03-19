JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Price

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 71 to GBX 85 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 20.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 to GBX 150 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 96.80.

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Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

About Vodafone Group Public

Shares of VOD traded down GBX 1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 107.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,000,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,195,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 97.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06. The company has a market capitalization of £24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.34. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 62.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 120.95.

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Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 40 more and have one of the world’s largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 88 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider.

Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.

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