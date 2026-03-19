JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Quilter (LON:QLT) Stock Price

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 223 to GBX 212 in a report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quilter from GBX 198 to GBX 200 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quilter from GBX 170 to GBX 175 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 210 to GBX 250 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quilter has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 210.29.

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Quilter Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of LON:QLT traded down GBX 6.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 171.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,139,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,719,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 188.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179.91. Quilter has a 52 week low of GBX 119.70 and a 52 week high of GBX 201.60. The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,714.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 8.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quilter had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quilter will post 9.004676 EPS for the current year.

About Quilter

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Quilter is a leading UK and cross-border full-service wealth management business, whose purpose is to help create prosperity for the generations of today and tomorrow. It has leading positions in one of the world’s largest wealth markets, and its multi-channel proposition and investment performance are delivering attractive growth.

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