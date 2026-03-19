Pelthos Therapeutics’ (PTHS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Pelthos Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PTHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 167.38% from the company’s previous close.

PTHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Pelthos Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Pelthos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pelthos Therapeutics from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Pelthos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

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Pelthos Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pelthos Therapeutics

Shares of PTHS traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057. Pelthos Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $54.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pelthos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pelthos Therapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr increased its position in Pelthos Therapeutics by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 19,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diadema Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Diadema Partners LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pelthos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing and commercializing new therapeutics to alleviate pain. Our clinical focus is to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as “NaV1.7”, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. NaV1.7 has been genetically validated as a pain receptor in human physiology. Genetic studies have shown that families with a certain inherited NaV1.7 modulation consistently show a pathology of not feeling pain. A NaV1.7 blocker is a chemical entity that modulates the structure of the sodium-channel in a way to prevent the transmission of pain perception to the central nervous system (“CNS”).

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