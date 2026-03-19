HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given New GBX 1,360 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,190 to GBX 1,360 in a research report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.
HSBA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,200 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 1,240 to GBX 1,320 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,070 price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,172.50.
HSBC Trading Down 3.1%
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 94,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280, for a total transaction of £1,212,787.20. Also, insider Pam Kaur sold 81,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280, for a total transaction of £1,049,177.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,798 shares of company stock valued at $308,402,488. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
HSBC News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:
- Positive Sentiment: HSBC secured a Hong Kong stablecoin licence, positioning the bank to link digital-token services with its Asia growth strategy — a strategic win for revenue diversification in high-growth markets. HSBC’s Hong Kong Stablecoin Licence Ties Digital Tokens To Asia Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: HSBC launched a US$2.5bn AT1 bond in Hong Kong after a temporary market standstill — an execution that shows access to capital markets but also raises questions about funding mix and investor appetite for bank hybrids. HSBC launches US$2.5 billion AT1 bond issue in Hong Kong after market standstill
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” on HSBA, reflecting mixed views on near-term growth versus dividend and capital resilience. HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: HSBC flagged macro risks (oil, geopolitical) and advised investors to brace for volatility over the next 3–6 months — commentary that could weigh on risk assets but is not company-specific. It’s not only Iran and oil: Why investors should brace for a volatile 3 to 6 months, according to HSBC
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report HSBC is weighing a multiyear AI-driven overhaul that could jeopardize up to ~20,000 roles (around 10% of staff). Markets reacted negatively to the scale and uncertainty of the restructure — layoffs imply short-term restructuring costs, reputational and execution risk, and potential political/regulatory scrutiny even if they ultimately reduce expenses. HSBC Mulls Deep Job Cuts From Multiyear AI-Fueled Overhaul HSBC plans massive job cuts: Up to 20,000 roles at risk amid AI overhaul
- Negative Sentiment: The bank’s CFO has publicly pointed to AI as a route to cut costs, reinforcing reports of headcount reductions and signaling a period of operational change that could pressure sentiment until savings and execution are proven. HSBC’s CFO just said the bank would turn to AI to cut costs…
HSBC Company Profile
See Also
Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.