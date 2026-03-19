HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given New GBX 1,360 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,190 to GBX 1,360 in a research report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

HSBA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,200 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 1,240 to GBX 1,320 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,070 price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,172.50.

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HSBC Trading Down 3.1%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of HSBC stock traded down GBX 37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,172.20. 2,147,000,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,301,426. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,264.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,133.53. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 698.70 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,410.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.47.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 94,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280, for a total transaction of £1,212,787.20. Also, insider Pam Kaur sold 81,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280, for a total transaction of £1,049,177.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,798 shares of company stock valued at $308,402,488. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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