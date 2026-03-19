CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.73% from the stock’s current price.

CSGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.76.

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CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,273. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,237.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $899.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Louise S. Sams acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,979.24. This represents a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar’s offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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