Diploma (LON:DPLM) Given New GBX 6,600 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 6,200 to GBX 6,600 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPLM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,350 price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Shore Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Diploma from GBX 6,200 to GBX 6,800 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 6,000 to GBX 6,200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,855.

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Diploma Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Diploma

Shares of DPLM traded down GBX 130 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,795. 38,388,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,902. The company has a market cap of £7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,451.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,421.27. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 3,532 and a 52-week high of GBX 6,019.52.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,668, for a total value of £1,700,400. Also, insider Ian El-Mokadem bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,615 per share, with a total value of £28,075. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,262 shares of company stock worth $6,995,830. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diploma News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Diploma this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management issued a surprise profit and guidance upgrade, citing stronger H1 performance that exposed a previously bearish consensus and triggered a sharp market rally. Read More.

Management issued a surprise profit and guidance upgrade, citing stronger H1 performance that exposed a previously bearish consensus and triggered a sharp market rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: An analyst note lifted Diploma’s price target to 6,600p after the guidance upgrade, and brokers increased FY earnings forecasts by around 15%, supporting upside expectations. Read More.

An analyst note lifted Diploma’s price target to 6,600p after the guidance upgrade, and brokers increased FY earnings forecasts by around 15%, supporting upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company commentary described the FY26 outlook as “significantly” upgraded — management highlighted resilient end markets and stronger sales/profit trends, which underpins the earnings revisions. Read More.

Company commentary described the FY26 outlook as “significantly” upgraded — management highlighted resilient end markets and stronger sales/profit trends, which underpins the earnings revisions. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market reports and coverage (Investing.com, Reuters) attribute the upgrade to resilient aerospace demand and broad strength across Diploma’s specialist distribution divisions, reinforcing the sustainability of the beat. Read More. Read More.

Market reports and coverage (Investing.com, Reuters) attribute the upgrade to resilient aerospace demand and broad strength across Diploma’s specialist distribution divisions, reinforcing the sustainability of the beat. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on Diploma, signalling some broker caution despite the upgrades; this keeps a portion of the analyst community conservative on valuation/near?term upside. Read More.

Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on Diploma, signalling some broker caution despite the upgrades; this keeps a portion of the analyst community conservative on valuation/near?term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: After the strong rally and multiple upgrades, elevated valuation (high P/E) and increased trading volume raise the risk of short?term profit?taking or a pullback as investors digest the upgrade. Read More.

Diploma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Further Reading

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