Head-To-Head Contrast: NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) vs. Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A 70.31% 23.17% Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NET Power and Aqua Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 1 1 1 0 2.00 Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

NET Power currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 106.49%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NET Power is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

This table compares NET Power and Aqua Power Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power $250,000.00 1,506.11 -$578.63 million ($7.32) -0.23 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A -$160,000.00 N/A N/A

Aqua Power Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NET Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of NET Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NET Power has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NET Power beats Aqua Power Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NET Power

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NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Aqua Power Systems

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Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

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