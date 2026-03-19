Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTAM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Titan America from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Titan America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Titan America from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

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Titan America Stock Performance

Shares of TTAM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,728. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. Titan America has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Titan America had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $405.66 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan America

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan America during the 1st quarter worth $9,188,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan America in the 1st quarter worth about $2,028,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan America during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,591,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Titan America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Titan America Company Profile

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Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials. We are a leading provider of heavy building materials in Florida, the New York and New Jersey Metropolitan area (“Metro New York”), Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina (Virginia and the Carolinas, together with Metro New York and their adjacent areas, the “Mid-Atlantic”).

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