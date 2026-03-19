ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Trading Up 16.2% – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.48 and last traded at $27.19. 12,317,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 23,443,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Trading Up 14.8%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.46.

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Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSL. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $2,579,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

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