PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

PCCW Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 367 shares.The stock last traded at $7.10 and had previously closed at $7.56.

PCCW Trading Down 6.1%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

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PCCW Company Profile

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PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) is a Hong Kong–based technology and telecommunications company offering a broad array of connectivity, media and IT solutions. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the group traces its roots to the early 2000s restructuring of the local fixed-line incumbent and has since diversified into broadband, mobile and digital media services under various subsidiaries.

The company’s consumer and enterprise businesses encompass fixed-line telephone, broadband internet access, mobile services and pay-TV.

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