Albion Crown Vct C (LON:CRWC) Announces Earnings Results

Albion Crown Vct C (LON:CRWC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Albion Crown Vct C Stock Performance

Shares of Albion Crown Vct C stock traded down GBX 1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,159. Albion Crown Vct C has a 12 month low of GBX 35 and a 12 month high of GBX 42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.29 million and a PE ratio of -35.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.89.

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Albion Crown VCT plc (LON: CRWC) is a closed?end investment company structured as a UK Venture Capital Trust (VCT) and quoted on the London Stock Exchange. As a VCT, its primary purpose is to provide investors with tax?efficient exposure to smaller and early?stage companies that meet HMRC qualifying criteria. The company seeks to generate a combination of capital growth and income by deploying capital into a diversified portfolio of qualifying businesses.

The VCT typically provides equity and quasi?equity finance to UK?based small and medium?sized enterprises across a range of sectors, supporting management teams with growth capital, buy?outs, and sometimes follow?on funding rounds.

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