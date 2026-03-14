YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,304 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the February 12th total of 28,739 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,431 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,431 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.66. YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $70.55.

Get YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF alerts:

About YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF (SOXY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that targets an annual income level of 12% by investing in US semiconductor companies while employing a covered call strategy. SOXY was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.