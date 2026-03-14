Short Interest in National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPBP) Declines By 50.4%

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,935 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the February 12th total of 9,941 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,752 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,752 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

National Healthcare Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NHPBP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,515. National Healthcare Properties has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

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National Healthcare Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This is a boost from National Healthcare Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd.

About National Healthcare Properties

NHP is a $2.6 billion healthcare REIT with a high-quality portfolio focused on two segments, Medical Office Buildings and Senior Housing Operating Properties.

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