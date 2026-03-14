Short Interest in Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWYN) Declines By 30.4%

Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 135,739 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the February 12th total of 194,954 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,350 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,350 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marwynn

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWYN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marwynn in the first quarter valued at $141,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Marwynn during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marwynn in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Marwynn in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

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Marwynn Trading Down 0.2%

MWYN stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,935. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. Marwynn has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marwynn ( NASDAQ:MWYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Marwynn had a negative net margin of 94.65% and a negative return on equity of 224.54%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Marwynn in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marwynn has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MWYN

About Marwynn

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Marwynn Holdings, Inc is a holding company with no operations other than holding the shares of its two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, FuAn Enterprise, Inc (“FuAn”) and Grand Forest Cabinetry Inc (“Grand Forest”), that are in the supply chain business. Through our subsidiaries, we are committed to becoming a leading supply chain company in the U.S. for food, non-alcoholic beverages and indoor home improvement products. Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages FuAn is a food and non-alcoholic beverage supply chain company that specializes in connecting businesses between different regions, particularly between Asia and the U.S.

Further Reading

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