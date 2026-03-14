Short Interest in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Decreases By 26.6%

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,152,762 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the February 12th total of 5,661,478 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,458,329 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,458,329 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,919. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63. KBR has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $56.78.

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KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 5.30%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Analysts expect that KBR will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBR. Zacks Research cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on KBR in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KBR from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

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Institutional Trading of KBR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 207.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 432.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in KBR by 101,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KBR

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KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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