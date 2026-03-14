PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 31,935 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the February 12th total of 43,246 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,999 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 230,999 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUNI traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 223,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,155. PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $53.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.54.

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PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,311,000 after acquiring an additional 611,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,243,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,028,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,399,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,241,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 103,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares during the last quarter.

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PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds). Municipal Bonds are issued by or on behalf of states and local governments and their agencies, authorities and other instrumentalities.

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