Joseph Hurley Sells 219 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Hurley sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $17,384.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,126.54. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $81.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,050,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,083. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.78. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

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Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Key Stories Impacting Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Company fundamentals: Sprouts reported an EPS beat in its latest quarter and set FY?2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit expectations even as insiders trimmed positions.

Company fundamentals: Sprouts reported an EPS beat in its latest quarter and set FY?2026 guidance of $5.28–$5.44 and Q1 guidance of $1.66–$1.70, supporting revenue and profit expectations even as insiders trimmed positions. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at $79.38 (?$83,508). He still directly owns ~196,905 shares. SEC Filing

CEO Jack Sinclair sold 1,052 shares at $79.38 (?$83,508). He still directly owns ~196,905 shares. Negative Sentiment: CFO/COO-level and senior exec sales: COO Nicholas Konat sold 340 shares at $79.38. SEC Filing

CFO/COO-level and senior exec sales: COO Nicholas Konat sold 340 shares at $79.38. Negative Sentiment: Other C?suite/senior exec sales: CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 136 shares; SVP Kim Coffin sold 209 shares; each at $79.38. CTO SEC Filing SVP SEC Filing

Other C?suite/senior exec sales: CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 136 shares; SVP Kim Coffin sold 209 shares; each at $79.38. Negative Sentiment: Other insider trims: Dustin Hamilton (330 shares), Joseph L. Hurley (219), David McGlinchey (240), Brandon F. Lombardi (247), Timmi Zalatoris (104), Stacy W. Hilgendorf (119) — all sold at $79.38. Combined with other sales, the total disclosed on March 13 ?2,996 shares (~$238k). Example SEC Filing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

About Sprouts Farmers Market

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Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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