NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Samuel Yount Sells 3,011 Shares

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Yount sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $31,946.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 198,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,443.11. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NerdWallet Stock Up 1.6%

NRDS traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.09. 1,372,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,472. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.44.

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NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.37 million. NerdWallet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 5.82%.The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NerdWallet announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 80.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NerdWallet by 23.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 166,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 81,986 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NRDS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded NerdWallet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded NerdWallet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

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NerdWallet Company Profile

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NerdWallet (NASDAQ: NRDS) is a personal finance company that offers independent guidance and comparison tools to help consumers make informed financial decisions. Through its website and mobile application, NerdWallet provides a wide range of content, including articles, calculators and reviews covering credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, banking products, investing, insurance and taxes. The platform aggregates partner offers to enable side-by-side comparisons, while editorially maintaining objectivity to support users in identifying the products that best suit their individual needs.

Founded in 2009 by Tim Chen and Jacob Gibson, NerdWallet is headquartered in San Francisco and serves consumers primarily in the United States, with additional localized offerings in Canada and the United Kingdom.

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