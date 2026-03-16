GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Down 22.7% in February

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 210,698 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 12th total of 272,648 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 160,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

GOVX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,958. GeoVax Labs has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the third quarter worth $313,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOVX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. D. Boral Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut GeoVax Labs to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases. Leveraging a proprietary Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) viral vector platform, GeoVax aims to induce robust and durable immune responses by expressing virus-like particles (VLPs) in vaccinated individuals. The company’s pipeline encompasses vaccine candidates for HIV, Ebola, Lassa, Zika, MERS and emerging coronaviruses, reflecting a commitment to addressing high-priority global public health threats.

The cornerstone of GeoVax’s technology is its MVA-VLP platform, which combines the safety profile of a non-replicating poxvirus vector with the potent antigen presentation of VLPs.

Further Reading

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