GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Down 22.7% in February

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 210,698 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 12th total of 272,648 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 160,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
GeoVax Labs Price Performance
GOVX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,958. GeoVax Labs has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the third quarter worth $313,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs Company Profile
GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases. Leveraging a proprietary Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) viral vector platform, GeoVax aims to induce robust and durable immune responses by expressing virus-like particles (VLPs) in vaccinated individuals. The company’s pipeline encompasses vaccine candidates for HIV, Ebola, Lassa, Zika, MERS and emerging coronaviruses, reflecting a commitment to addressing high-priority global public health threats.
The cornerstone of GeoVax’s technology is its MVA-VLP platform, which combines the safety profile of a non-replicating poxvirus vector with the potent antigen presentation of VLPs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GeoVax Labs
- The “secret weapon” behind Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Google
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Only 500 people today…
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.