Rep. Kelly Morrison Sells Off Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Representative Kelly Morrison (Democratic-Minnesota) recently sold shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock on March 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TRUST 1” account.

Representative Kelly Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 3/8/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE:MICC) on 3/8/2026.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $209.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,417. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $195.00 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.34.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 11.84%.The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.53%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $908,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 19,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,778.72. The trade was a 17.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.05, for a total transaction of $1,290,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 95,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,715,254.85. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $8,137,686. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $353.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.39.

Get Our Latest Report on AJG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 870.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Morrison

Kelly Morrison (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Morrison (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kelly Morrison was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and lives in Deephaven. Morrison earned a B.A. in history from Yale University and an M.D. from Case Western Reserve University. She completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University. Morrison’s career experience includes working as a physician.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

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