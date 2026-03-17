comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.40 EPS

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $4.40, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $93.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.09 million.

comScore Stock Performance

Shares of comScore stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. 28,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,452. comScore has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24.

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Institutional Trading of comScore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its position in comScore by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Beartown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in comScore during the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in comScore by 15.3% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of comScore in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on comScore

comScore Company Profile

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comScore, Inc is a global media measurement and analytics company that specializes in delivering insights into consumer behavior across digital, television and theatrical platforms. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, comScore provides data-driven solutions designed to help media companies, advertisers and agencies understand audience engagement and optimize marketing strategies. The company’s analytics offerings enable clients to measure the reach and impact of online content, mobile applications, streaming video, and traditional broadcast media with a unified data view.

The company’s product suite includes Digital Analytix for website and app analytics, Media Metrix for audience measurement, Advertising Analytics for campaign performance tracking, Video Metrix for streaming and online video insights, and theatrical measurement services for box office analytics.

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