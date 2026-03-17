Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 2.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.2850. Approximately 29,518,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 37,470,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACHR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 19.89, a current ratio of 19.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In other news, CAO Harsh Rungta sold 22,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $147,455.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 65,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,858.68. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lentell sold 8,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $50,529.93. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 150,119 shares in the company, valued at $941,246.13. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 380,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,333 over the last ninety days. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

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Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

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