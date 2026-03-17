Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $632.79 and last traded at $636.11. Approximately 1,387,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,891,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $645.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $654.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $665.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $618.95.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $146.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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