Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 152,034 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the February 12th total of 124,484 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,531 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 40,531 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JFIN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jiayin Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jiayin Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Jiayin Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JFIN traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.10. 43,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,149. The company has a market capitalization of $325.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JFIN. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Jiayin Group by 14,985.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Jiayin Group in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ: JFIN) is a China-based, technology-driven consumer finance marketplace that connects individual borrowers with institutional lenders. The company’s online platform leverages proprietary credit scoring models, big data analytics and AI?powered risk management tools to streamline the loan application, approval and disbursement processes. By integrating end-to-end services—including borrower acquisition, credit assessment, loan servicing and collection—Jiayin Group provides a comprehensive fintech solution for unsecured personal loans.

Through its platform, Jiayin Group offers financial institutions access to an underserved segment of the consumer credit market, particularly in third- and fourth?tier cities across China.

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