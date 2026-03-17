Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading 1.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $310.05 and last traded at $309.41. 14,324,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 21,945,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.42.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.71.

Alphabet Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.10 and its 200 day moving average is $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $9,859,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,674,560 shares in the company, valued at $508,028,012.80. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,076,615 shares of company stock valued at $107,809,111 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

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Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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