Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $270.87 and last traded at $268.3410. Approximately 5,086,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,523,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.74.

Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VRT. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.33%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $16,506,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,353,165.35. This represents a 48.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $25,764,451.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,800. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,352,000 after purchasing an additional 826,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,661,000 after buying an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,723,000 after acquiring an additional 143,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,881,000 after buying an additional 121,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $808,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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