Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Down 16.6% in February

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 665 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 12th total of 797 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 747 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 747 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

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Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of PEZ stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.38. 280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $110.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.86.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States consumer companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including retail, automotive, leisure and recreation, media and real estate.

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