First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2026

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCSGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 21,100 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 12th total of 17,190 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,098 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,098 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $37.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (FSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The SMID Capital Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 well-capitalized small- and mid-cap US companies perceived to hold strong market positions. FSCS was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

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