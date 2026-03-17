First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 21,100 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 12th total of 17,190 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,098 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,098 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $37.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (FSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The SMID Capital Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 well-capitalized small- and mid-cap US companies perceived to hold strong market positions. FSCS was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

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