Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Decreases By 18.0%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,637 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the February 12th total of 4,437 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 637 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 21.5%

Shares of NASDAQ OXBRW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,291. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

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Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology. In addition, the company offers fractional aircraft ownership, jet card, aircraft brokerage, and charter service through its fleet of private aircraft.

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