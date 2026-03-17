Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Decreases By 18.0%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,637 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the February 12th total of 4,437 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 637 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Oxbridge Re Stock Down 21.5%
Shares of NASDAQ OXBRW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,291. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.
About Oxbridge Re
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.