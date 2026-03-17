CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Unloaded Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently sold shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CDW stock on February 24th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) on 2/23/2026.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $117.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,821. CDW Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.98 and a 52-week high of $192.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.13. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Institutional Trading of CDW

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 1,150,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CDW by 255.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 599,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,448,000 after acquiring an additional 430,796 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 365,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 284,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Local Pensions Partnership Investment Ltd now owns 249,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CDW from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.43.

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About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About CDW

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CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) is a leading provider of information technology products and integrated solutions for business, government, education and healthcare customers. The company sources and resells hardware and software from major technology vendors and packages those products with professional services, managed services and lifecycle support. Its offerings span IT infrastructure, cloud and data center solutions, cybersecurity, networking, unified communications, endpoint devices, and software licensing and procurement services designed to simplify IT operations for customers.

CDW combines a broad product portfolio with consultative sales, implementation and technical support capabilities.

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