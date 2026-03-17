Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Representative April McClain Delaney (Democratic-Maryland) recently bought shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Rollins stock on February 18th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 2/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/23/2026.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.86. 2,032,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.73 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $912.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $82,118.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 327,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,550,373.57. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gary W. Rollins sold 10,355 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $650,604.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 5,312,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,760,122.62. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,435 shares of company stock worth $4,321,384. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ROL. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,282,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,717,000 after buying an additional 1,562,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,850,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,279,000 after acquiring an additional 575,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,163,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,256,000 after acquiring an additional 626,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rollins by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,089,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,473,000 after acquiring an additional 461,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $244,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Rollins

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Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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