Mastercard (MA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/17/2026 – Mastercard had its “negative” rating reaffirmed by Evercore Inc.
- 3/17/2026 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.
- 3/17/2026 – Mastercard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wolfe Research.
- 3/15/2026 – Mastercard was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
- 3/13/2026 – Mastercard had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $730.00 to $735.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2026 – Mastercard was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
- 3/5/2026 – Mastercard is now covered by Bank of America Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/10/2026 – Mastercard was given a new $611.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.
- 2/6/2026 – Mastercard was upgraded by Dbs Bank to “moderate buy”.
- 2/2/2026 – Mastercard was given a new $610.00 price target by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – Mastercard was upgraded by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from “hold” to “outperform”. They now have a $610.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/31/2026 – Mastercard was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
- 1/30/2026 – Mastercard had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $665.00 to $678.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $685.00 to $655.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Mastercard had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $668.00 to $671.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Mastercard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $656.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Mastercard had its price target raised by Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC from $660.00 to $675.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $739.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – Mastercard had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $660.00 to $668.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $707.00 to $631.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – Mastercard was given a new $685.00 price target by Rothschild & Co Redburn.
- 1/27/2026 – Mastercard was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “strong-buy”.
- 1/26/2026 – Mastercard is now covered by Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – Mastercard had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
- 1/20/2026 – Mastercard was given a new $609.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.
Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.
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