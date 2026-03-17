Mastercard (MA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2026 – Mastercard had its “negative” rating reaffirmed by Evercore Inc.

3/17/2026 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

3/17/2026 – Mastercard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wolfe Research.

3/15/2026 – Mastercard was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

3/13/2026 – Mastercard had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $730.00 to $735.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2026 – Mastercard was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

3/5/2026 – Mastercard is now covered by Bank of America Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Mastercard was given a new $611.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.

2/6/2026 – Mastercard was upgraded by Dbs Bank to “moderate buy”.

2/2/2026 – Mastercard was given a new $610.00 price target by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Mastercard was upgraded by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from “hold” to “outperform”. They now have a $610.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2026 – Mastercard was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

1/30/2026 – Mastercard had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $665.00 to $678.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $685.00 to $655.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Mastercard had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $668.00 to $671.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Mastercard had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $656.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Mastercard had its price target raised by Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC from $660.00 to $675.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $739.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Mastercard had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $660.00 to $668.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $707.00 to $631.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Mastercard was given a new $685.00 price target by Rothschild & Co Redburn.

1/27/2026 – Mastercard was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “strong-buy”.

1/26/2026 – Mastercard is now covered by Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Mastercard had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Mastercard was given a new $609.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

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Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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