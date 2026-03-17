Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $20.49 EPS

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $19.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $20.49, FiscalAI reports.

Silexion Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SLXN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,404. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Silexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLXN shares. Zacks Research raised Silexion Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on Silexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Silexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Silexion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor.

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