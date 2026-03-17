Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE: EPRT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/17/2026 – Essential Properties Realty Trust was upgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from “outperform” to “strong-buy”. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up from $35.00.
- 3/11/2026 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its price target raised by Mizuho from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2026 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2026 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Evercore Inc.
- 2/13/2026 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 1/28/2026 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.
Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.
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