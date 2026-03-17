Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE: EPRT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2026 – Essential Properties Realty Trust was upgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from “outperform” to “strong-buy”. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up from $35.00.

3/11/2026 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its price target raised by Mizuho from $33.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Evercore Inc.

2/13/2026 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald.

1/28/2026 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

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Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: EPRT) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

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