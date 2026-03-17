Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Short Interest Down 15.8% in February

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 865,762 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the February 12th total of 1,028,742 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,053,390 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,053,390 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical supply disruption: closures and fighting around the Strait of Hormuz are tightening physical flows and keeping a premium on crude, supporting higher prices and boosting E&P and leveraged energy ETFs. Oil gains over 2% as market weighs Iran war supply risks
- Positive Sentiment: Upgraded price outlook: Bank of America raised its Brent forecast materially after the supply shock, which supports higher valuations for U.S. producers and benefits a 2x E&P ETF like GUSH. Oil shock lifts BofA outlook on US energy
- Positive Sentiment: Oil benchmarks above $100 and fresh doubts about coalition protection of Hormuz keep risk premia elevated, fueling further upside in energy names. Oil jumps over 2% as doubts linger over U.S.-backed plan to protect Strait of Hormuz shipping
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/interest-rate backdrop: the Fed is widely expected to hold rates, which is already priced in — this may be neutral in the near term but Fed decisions will influence risk appetite and crude-driven market moves. The Fed is likely to hold rates steady with volatile oil prices and poor US jobs performance
- Neutral Sentiment: Volatility/profit-taking dynamics: traders have taken profits and short interest in oil-related names has risen, producing choppy sessions that can amplify short-term swings in leveraged ETFs. Oil Short Interest Spikes. Look Out Ahead.
- Negative Sentiment: Recession risk if oil remains elevated: economists warn persistent high oil could slow growth and eventually dent energy demand and producer earnings, which would be negative for oil-exposed ETFs over a longer horizon. Moody’s Warns of Recession Risk if Oil Prices Stay Elevated
- Negative Sentiment: Leveraged-ETF risks: GUSH is a 2x daily leveraged product — elevated intraday volatility increases path?dependency and decay/compounding effects, which can erode returns on multi-day holdings if markets remain choppy (risk to buy-and-hold investors).
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 3.3%
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
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