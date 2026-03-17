Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Short Interest Down 15.8% in February

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 865,762 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the February 12th total of 1,028,742 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,053,390 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,053,390 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

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Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares this week:

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 3.3%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

NYSEARCA GUSH traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $38.69. 1,542,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,702. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $373.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

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