Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Increases By 21.5%

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2026

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 133,049 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the February 12th total of 109,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,307 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,307 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDW traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. 717,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,401. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBDW. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 53,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,195,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after acquiring an additional 59,126 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

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