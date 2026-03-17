Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Increases By 21.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 133,049 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the February 12th total of 109,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,307 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,307 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDW traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. 717,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,401. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBDW. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 53,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,195,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after acquiring an additional 59,126 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

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