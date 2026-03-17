iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16,701,745 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 12th total of 21,305,091 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,539,096 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,539,096 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 252.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ethereum Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:ETHA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $17.54. 35,342,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,276,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.