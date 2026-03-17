iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 733,944 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 12th total of 941,236 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,805,305 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,805,305 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.16. 1,934,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,195. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 320,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 331,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 246,215 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nolet Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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