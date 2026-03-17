Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 337,021 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 12th total of 393,159 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,829 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 152,829 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $1,365,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,683. This represents a 34.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6,725.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 618.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $125.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,907. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $140.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.42 million. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DCO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

View Our Latest Report on DCO

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

Further Reading

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