ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Up 1.6% After Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% on Tuesday after BNP Paribas Exane upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. BNP Paribas Exane now has a $140.00 price target on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $118.99 and last traded at $116.7710. Approximately 13,348,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 19,653,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.88.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOW. DZ Bank raised ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $216.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.61.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOW

Insiders Place Their Bets

More ServiceNow News

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,903,000 after buying an additional 26,241 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 117,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,677,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $377,953,000 after acquiring an additional 62,346 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.1% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 269,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,196,000 after purchasing an additional 57,423 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 49.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $951,106,000 after purchasing an additional 341,037 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.6%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.