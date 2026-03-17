Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,423,416 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the February 12th total of 11,723,504 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,214,917 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,214,917 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,049. Valero Energy has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $240.27. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

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Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $30.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 1.91%.Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.83%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 8,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.69, for a total value of $1,892,331.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 42,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,080.98. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.2% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its position in Valero Energy by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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