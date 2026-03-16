Short Interest in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Decreases By 23.0%

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 218,114 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the February 12th total of 283,242 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,805 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 352,805 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 103.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,444. The company has a market capitalization of $544.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.96. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.