Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 236,821 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the February 12th total of 310,202 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 474,182 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 474,182 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

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Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SVOL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 315,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,832. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Announces Dividend

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 22.4%.

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX. SVOL was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

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