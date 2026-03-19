Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO David Mountcastle Sells 6,391 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CFO David Mountcastle sold 6,391 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $141,305.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 220,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,873,331.43. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, David Mountcastle sold 6,565 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $141,278.80.

On Thursday, March 12th, David Mountcastle sold 6,453 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $141,320.70.

On Monday, March 9th, David Mountcastle sold 5,829 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $133,134.36.

On Friday, March 6th, David Mountcastle sold 5,177 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $119,847.55.

On Thursday, February 26th, David Mountcastle sold 5,361 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $134,025.00.

On Friday, February 27th, David Mountcastle sold 7,697 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $192,809.85.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 26,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Privia Health Group’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,487,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 69.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,526 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Company Profile

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Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

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