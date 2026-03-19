Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Ita Brennan Sells 180 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) Director Ita Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $53,105.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,874.10. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CDNS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $289.68. The stock had a trading volume of 94,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,004. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.89. The firm has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45.

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Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.50.

View Our Latest Report on CDNS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

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Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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