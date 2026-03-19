Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson Sells 65,510 Shares

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) Director Michael Johnson sold 65,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $83,197.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,061,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,484.73. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Michael Johnson sold 21,371 shares of Flux Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $29,064.56.

Flux Power Price Performance

Shares of FLUX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.21. 6,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,277. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $25.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Flux Power

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flux Power by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLUX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flux Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

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About Flux Power

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Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion battery systems tailored for industrial and material-handling applications. The company develops modular battery packs, battery management systems and related charging solutions that deliver high performance, extended runtimes and rapid recharge cycles. Flux Power’s technology is engineered to withstand the demanding environments of warehouses, manufacturing facilities, airports and port terminals, offering a zero-emission alternative to traditional lead-acid batteries.

Among its core offerings, Flux Power provides plug-and-play lithium-ion battery packs, battery management electronics and telematics software that enable real-time monitoring of state of charge, health metrics and energy usage.

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