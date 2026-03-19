Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Tejraj Hada Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) Director Tejraj Hada acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $43,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 31,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,079.73. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Down 0.0%

GCBC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.74. 1,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,465. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

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Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $41.27 million for the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on GCBC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 17.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $241,000. 13.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greene County Bancorp

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Greene County Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Greene County Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank based in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century and has cultivated a reputation for community-focused banking in Greene County and the surrounding region of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Through its subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including personal and business deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, consumer installment loans, and agricultural financing.

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