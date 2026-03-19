Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) CEO David Chang Sells 47,763 Shares of Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) CEO David Chang sold 47,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $117,974.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,150,599 shares in the company, valued at $12,721,979.53. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALLO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 115,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,349. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

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Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11,159.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5,267.6% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

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Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapies to treat a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company leverages gene-editing technologies to generate universally compatible engineered T cells, aiming to overcome the limitations of patient-specific CAR T approaches such as manufacturing delays, variable product quality and treatment resistance.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple allogeneic CAR T candidates targeting key antigens in blood cancers.

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