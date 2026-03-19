Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) CEO David Chang Sells 47,763 Shares of Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) CEO David Chang sold 47,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $117,974.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,150,599 shares in the company, valued at $12,721,979.53. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ALLO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 115,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,349. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLO
Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile
Allogene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapies to treat a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company leverages gene-editing technologies to generate universally compatible engineered T cells, aiming to overcome the limitations of patient-specific CAR T approaches such as manufacturing delays, variable product quality and treatment resistance.
The company’s pipeline includes multiple allogeneic CAR T candidates targeting key antigens in blood cancers.
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